NC COVID-19 Blog: 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines heading to North Carolina this week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get the latest updates on COVID-19 and vaccine supply from Gov. Roy Cooper and the state task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and more in this story. We'll put North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers in context for you, and explain what it could mean for the reopening process. Click here to find your spot to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Key updates:

Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro will be transformed into a mass vaccine site. It will open on March 10 and offer 24/7 vaccination appointments.

80,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are heading to North Carolina beginning Wednesday.

MONDAY, MARCH 1, 2021

12 p.m. -- Cone Health is treating 86 COVID-19 patients Monday - seven fewer than the previous day. Guilford County reported no new deaths in the last day.

It's too soon to see the impact of eased restrictions, as symptoms take between five to seven days to present themselves and then another two or so days to get a test and results back to NCDHHS.

A new statewide recovery report is expected Monday. You can find it here.

Statewide COVID-19 is late for both Sunday and Monday. DHHS paused Sunday updates to do software upgrades on its COVID-19 dashboard.

Check back for an update on the latest COVID-19 data for the state.

Statewide data 3/1 (still waiting for report):

Newly-confirmed cases:

Percent positive:

Total cases (including presumed recoveries):

Statewide hospitalizations:

Total deaths:

8 a.m. -- Another tested, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is heading to North Carolina. The federal government authorized the distribution of Johnson & Johnson’s (Janssen) one-shot vaccine and more than 80,000 doses are expected to arrive in the state this week, beginning on Wednesday.

