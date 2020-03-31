GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts and a lot more. Click here to see the latest cases being reported in North Carolina.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

What you need to know for Tuesday:

Guilford County and statewide stay-at-home orders are officially in effect, but you should follow the Guilford County order (if you live there) because it's the stricter order of the two.

Coronavirus pranks, like yelling that you have the virus in a crowd, could get you in serious trouble. A Triad lawyer says you could face felony charges.

Governor Cooper will give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at 4 p.m. We will live stream the press briefing in this story.

As of late Monday night, there are over 1,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. Six people have died, according to NCDHHS.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear, when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS.

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

