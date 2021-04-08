WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cooper to give a COVID-19 update Wednesday

Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's COVID-19 taskforce are holding a briefing as metrics continue rising in the state.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper is holding a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. as cases continue to surge in North Carolina.

Despite rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the number of people getting vaccinated isn't budging.

State health leaders hoped the vaccine lottery would get more people to roll up their sleeves. The fourth and final winners of the $1 million and $125,000 prizes were drawn Wednesday morning. It could be a while before we know their identities.

The state has yet to announce the third round of winners drawn two weeks ago.

One vaccinated adult will win $1 million and a student will win a $125,000 scholarship toward his or her college education.

In the meantime, the state rolled out another vaccine incentive - $100 pre-paid gift cards. Those are available to people getting their first dose of the vaccine. Drivers can earn $25 for taking someone to their first appointment.

A recap of the governor's last briefing:

During his briefing last week, Cooper announced all state workers need to get vaccinated or participate in weekly testing. The policy starts on September 1 and affects thousands of employees around the state.

Workers who don't comply could lose their jobs. Cooper said it's up to each state department agency to determine the appropriate disciplinary action.

Religious and medical exemptions apply, but those workers will still need to get tested weekly.

Those who choose not to get vaccinated must also wear masks. The executive order says state agencies can require masks for vaccinated people too.

Cooper encouraged local health departments to implement similar policies.

The City of Greensboro offered workers eight hours of paid leave to get vaccinated, but they haven't required it yet.

The governor also pushed private businesses to help get people vaccinated. Cooper said he hopes businesses across the state will make vaccinations mandatory for their employees.

Cooper updated the state's recommendations for when to wear masks in schools. He said masks should be worn in all K-12 schools, but he's leaving that decision to the districts. Guilford County, Winston-Salem Forsyth County, Alamance-Burlington Schools, Lexington City Schools and Montgomery County are all requiring masks for students and staff. Stokes County, Randolph County, Davidson County and Wilkes County voted to make masks optional.

COVID-19 in North Carolina:

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,413 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday - that's the highest the daily case count has been since late February. The positivity rate was 12.2%, which is more than double the state's goal of 5%.

As of Wednesday, 1,580 people are fighting COVID-19 in North Carolina hospitals. It's the 24th-straight increase in hospitalizations and more than a 100 patient jump from the previous day. The state said the overwhelming majority of people in the hospital are unvaccinated.

NCDHHS said 50% of the state has at least one dose of the vaccine. Forty-seven percent of eligible people are fully vaccinated, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. Health experts say states should aim to have at least 70% of their population vaccinated.

Follow us: Facebook | https://bit.ly/3326pAY

Download the WFMY News 2 app: