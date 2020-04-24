ELMA, N.Y. — K-12 students at Iroquois Central Schools said "thank you" to coronavirus pandemic heroes with a virtual art show.

All of the art works were part of an assignment given to students by the art department, which doubled as an opportunity to thank essential workers on the front lines during the pandemic.

"We gave them the assignment and our students blew us away with the meaningful works of art that serve as a greater tribute to these heroes," said Nick Napierala, an art teacher at Iroquois.

You can watch the virtual art show below:

