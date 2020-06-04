CANTON, Ga. — It's a simple pleasure many of us have been missing during this quarantine -- having our hair cut by a professional.

While many people have tried at home, they have not been able to obtain the results they've wanted to get.

So, an out-of-work barber decided to come up with a new business plan: giving online tutorials, so that people can cut their own hair at home without wanting to hide after the haircut is finished.

"I know there's a lot of people at home that I've seen on Facebook -- their wives have given them some pretty jacked-up haircuts," said barber Joey Turner. "So, I thought, what a way to help other people -- then maybe, they could help me."

After seeing some not-so-stellar home cuts, Turner wanted to help by offering some virtual tutorials.

He's used to being on camera -- as one-quarter of the barbershop quartet, "The Unlikely Four," who broadcast their performances on YouTube.

But since his barbershop closed three weeks ago, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he hasn't been able to sing with his group, or cut hair.

"We need to lift each other up and encourage each other," Turner said. "So if it's a good, positive song, I'll sing along."

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia: Confirmed cases climb to 7,314 with 229 deaths

While he's not ready to give voice lessons, Turner said he can teach people to cut hair over FaceTime while his shop is closed.

"Before they even pick up the clippers, go over what do they want, because consultation in any business is number one, I need to know what you're trying to do," he said. "So that's number one. Then, making sure they have all the right equipment."

He says he can teach people how to cut their own hair, or teach a loved one how to do it for them.

RELATED: Four men come together to form unlikely but true barbershop quartet

He's offering 45-minute sessions for $15, though he admits, not everything is easy to teach.

"Fading," said Turner. "Fading or blending -- that's going from shorter to longer hair. And I don't care if you've cut hair for two years, there's people who have cut hair for 20 years who struggle with doing a really good fade."

But he feels confident he can walk people through, step-by-step.

"If you've never picked up a set of clippers or scissors, you're definitely going to struggle, but that's what I'm here for, is to walk you through it," Turner said.

He's already done it a few times and says his clients have been pleased with the results.

Being out of work from the shop, he says he's just so thankful he can find a way to keep working and keep helping people look their best.

"I never imagined when I was 15 years old, that the technology would be there that I could look into a little phone and help make their day better by cutting their hair or cutting their significant other's hair -- so this is absolutely great," Turner said.

To contact Turner, visit him on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joey.turner.1257

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

MORE HEADLINES |

Watch adorable kittens takeover closed Georgia Aquarium

Couple works to help homeless population during coronavirus pandemic

Georgia Renaissance Festival moves from spring to fall in 2020 due to COVID-19

Local healthcare facility offers best practices to at-risk communities

TMZ: Tyler Perry drops $21K tip for employees at Atlanta restaurant

Augusta National targeting Nov. 9-15 for The Masters