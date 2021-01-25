Vaccine delays | Local leaders address cancellations and plans moving forward

Guilford County leaders held a press conference Monday morning after thousands of vaccine appointments were canceled due to lack of supply.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Governments and health officials are struggling to keep up with the massive demand for coronavirus vaccines.

This week, thousands of appointments were canceled in Guilford County because there just weren't enough doses on hand.

Guilford County leaders said they don't want to play the blame game, but it is out of their hands.

"We're not pointing fingers at anybody," Guilford County Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston said. "Not the governor, not the federal government, but we know they have come into a situation where they thought they had, on the federal level, more vaccines than what they were told."

"We want to look forward not backwards," Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan continued on that front. "We are just asking for a steady stream of vaccinations so the people in Guilford County can have some trust that their appointments won't be canceled moving forward."

Cone Health was forced to cancel more than 10,000 appointments because the state told the health system last-minute it had no first-dose vaccines to ship this week.The Guilford County Department of Health is also without hundreds of expected doses.

"We're short 385," Alston explained. "It's not a problem as far as distribution on our part, but a problem of us getting the vaccine in order to distribute to our citizens."

Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said 500 doses should get to the county Thursday; not nearly enough.



"Receiving an allocation of 500 doses for this week is definitely not even close to the number of dosage we should receive in Guilford County," Dr. Vann stated. "We are the third largest county in North Carolina."

Local leaders even emphasized at the news conference that Greensboro should be a mega-site for vaccine clinics.



"The Greensboro Coliseum is centrally located in North Carolina right off an interstate," Vaughan said.

"If you're going to have a mega-site, then this is the place to have it," Alston added.

But the problem isn't about having space to administer vaccines, it's about getting enough doses in the first place.

Alston said plans are being discussed on a local, state and federal level. But right now, there are no concrete plans as to when Guilford County residents will have their appointments rescheduled.

"This week we will know a schedule that the state is going to be adopting and also that the federal government will be adopting so we're in communication with them and we're working with them," Alston explained.

All representatives at the press conference do not want residents to lose hope.

"We want people to know in this county that we're going to do what it's going to take in order to make sure when we get the vaccine," Alston said.

"I know this has been a very tough time hearing the appointments are not coming at this time," Dr Vann said. "It's been challenging and scary but the message we want to give to our community members: even if this has been a hiccup our team here is prepared to move forward and vaccinate as many people as we can. Those vaccines are going to come and we're going to move as fast as possible, please be a little more patient."

A spokesman from the governor's office sent WFMY News 2 a statement on the delays:

The Governor’s top priority is getting vaccine out as quickly as possible, and many counties have increased their speed over the last few weeks. The state’s plan prioritizes both equity and speed, distributing vaccine in all 100 counties and mixing in high-throughput sites across the state. Given federal indications that future supply could be impacted by the amount of vaccine states have on hand, DHHS has worked to exhaust the supply of first doses in the state. The Governor understands people’s frustration, especially those who lost appointments, but the reality is that there is not enough vaccine for all eligible people and the state will continue to work to balance speed and equity of distribution.

Right now @WFMY is streaming live in our website remakes from @greensborocity Mayor Nancy Vaughan about the vaccine process happing in the city. pic.twitter.com/kVgFQ2e2IZ — Ryan Gavette (@RyanGavette) January 25, 2021