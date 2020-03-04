GLOUCESTER, Va. — It started with a bad fever.

The next day, 21-year-old Devin Rivera felt body aches. Moments later, the Longwood University student from Gloucester was on his way to the emergency room in an ambulance.

“It wasn’t really anything gradual. I was just laying around watching TV and all of a sudden I started getting really hot, tired, coughing. I had a temperature of almost 104,” said Rivera. “I could barely walk, they had to wheel me into the hospital.”

Six days later, Rivera got the test results from his local health department. He tested positive for COVID-19.

Rivera said the worst part about the virus was feeling like he couldn’t do anything physically. He has asthma but said his symptoms of coughing and shortness of breath were minor.

“The fatigue and the headaches really just gave me very little energy. I would just lay down for hours and feel like I couldn’t really move and on top of that, I couldn’t enjoy the taste of food,” said Rivera.

Rivera said he lost his sense of smell and taste. From the moment after he went to the hospital, he has been quarantined in an apartment in Farmville.

The orchestral music student thinks he may have contracted the virus while traveling through Charlotte, N.C. to get to a music conference in Mobile, Alabama.

Rivera said he felt fine during the conference, then the symptoms kicked in four days after the trip.

“The only symptom that was consistent was the fact that I literally could not smell or taste anything. And I still can’t really taste anything fully,” said Rivera. “There were times where I felt fine and there were times where I felt terrible.”

His message?

Take this virus seriously, no matter your age.

Rivera said he is just finally starting to recover after experiencing symptoms on and off for two weeks.

