Curve in Context: Lowest daily coronavirus case increase in a week, 21 more deaths

The NCDHHS update shows at least 422 new cases – the lowest daily case increase in a week. However, 21 more people died since Monday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Data is one of the ways to take a closer look at coronavirus in North Carolina. Looking at the data over time gives context to what COVID-19 looks like across our state and the Piedmont Triad.

Using data over the last month of positive coronavirus cases reported daily by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, we created a graph to help you better see how our state is doing.

Each blue bar represents one day of positive cases reported statewide.

The NCDHHS report on Tuesday shows a continued flattening of the curve, which Gov. Roy Cooper wants to see when deciding whether to launch phase 2 of reopening Friday.

According to the numbers, 21 more people died since Monday’s update. As of Tuesday morning, there were 19,45 total cases, including recoveries.

There were only 422 new cases since Monday, which is the smallest daily case increase since a week ago.

With 21 additional deaths, the death toll is at 682. Hospitalizations are up by more than 70 since Monday.

In this Guilford County chart, the blue bar represents daily cases, which have decreased since a spike on Sunday.

The orange bars represent deaths and show that no one has died since Saturday.

As for testing statewide, more than 9,000 people were tested between 11 a.m. Monday and the same time Tuesday, bringing the testing total to more than 265,000.

The blue bars in this North Carolina graph represent testing. Even as they've increased in the last few weeks, the orange bars, which represent positive cases, remains flat. Of the tests completed, 7.3% were positive.

This is a closer look at case numbers for Piedmont Triad counties.

NOTE: Some numbers may look different from the NCDHHS map - that's because some cases have been verified by local health departments, but haven't been updated yet on the NCDHHS site.

Case numbers in the Triad:

Alamance – 214 cases, 11 deaths (1 new case, 0 new deaths)

Caswell – 45 cases, 1 death (1 new case, 1 new death)

Chatham – 536 cases, 24 deaths (24 new cases, 0 new deaths)

Davidson – 301 cases, 11 deaths (8 new cases, 1 new death)

Davie – 49 cases, 2 deaths (3 new cases, 0 new deaths)

Forsyth – 707 cases, 7 deaths (20 new cases, 0 new deaths)

Guilford – 885 cases, 47 deaths (24 new cases, 0 new deaths)

Montgomery – 61 cases, 3 deaths (4 new cases, 0 new deaths)

Randolph – 465 cases, 6 deaths (4 new cases, 0 new deaths)

Rockingham – 47 cases, 2 deaths (1 new case, 0 new deaths)

Stokes – 37 cases, 0 deaths (1 new case, 0 new deaths)

Surry – 98 cases, 1 death (3 new cases, 0 new deaths)

Wilkes – 441 cases, 1 death (16 new cases, 0 new deaths)

Yadkin – 114 cases, 1 death (5 new cases, 0 new deaths)

