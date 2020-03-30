Macy's is furloughing a majority of its 130,000 workers beginning this week as its sales have collapsed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says that it will be moving to an ‘’absolute minimum workforce" needed to maintain basic operations.

“The COVID-19 outbreak continues to take a heavy toll on Macy’s, Inc. business. Our top priority is the health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities during this unprecedented crisis,” said Macy’s. “All of our stores have been closed since March 18th and will remain closed until we have clear line of sight on when it is safe to reopen.”

The corporation says there will be fewer furloughs in their digital business, supporting distribution centers and call centers so they can continue to serve customers online.

“While the digital business remains open, we have lost the majority of our sales due to the store closures,” the company said. “At least through May, furloughed colleagues who are enrolled in health benefits will continue to receive coverage with the company covering 100% of the premium.”

Macy’s says they’ve already taken measures to maintain financial flexibility, including suspending the dividend, drawing down their line of credit, freezing both hiring and spending, stopping capital spend, reducing receipts, cancelling orders and extending payment terms. And says they are evaluating all other financing options.

“While these actions have helped, it is not enough,” the company said. “We expect to bring colleagues back on a staggered basis as business resumes.”

