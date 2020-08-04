GREENSBORO, N.C. — Everywhere you look information is being shared about the coronavirus.

There’s a lot of concern related to the mail and whether you can pass the virus that way.

Renee Pinnix reached out to WFMY News 2 about a message sent to her on social media about virus exposure through the postal service.

“Because it’s not an American voice I wanted to think it was a prank but then I got to thinking, well, I’m not really sure. So, I was thinking let's get it verified,” Pinnix said.

Pinnix said a couple of her friends sent her the message through Facebook Messanger.

The less than two-minute message tells you not to open your mail for at least a day because a post office worker tested positive for the coronavirus and spit on the mail.

“There's a lot of stuff I thought about as I was listening to it, but I am very high risk so I wanted to find out,” Pinnix said.

Pinnix said she the message made her paranoid since she has uncontrolled diabetes.

We reached out to the United States Postal Service for more information.

They gave us this statement:

"No employees in or around Greensboro have tested positive for coronavirus. The postal service has a dedicated coronavirus disease 2019 command response leadership team that is focusing on employee and customer safety in conjunction with operational and business continuity during this unprecedented epidemic."

The postal service said they've updated their cleaning policy and millions of sanitary and hygiene products are available at all of their locations.

The World Health Organization and the CDC said there is currently no evidence of the coronavirus spreading through the mail or packages.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

