NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced they are delaying all, but about 50 major projects scheduled to start within the next year, Tuesday.

The department anticipates significant impacts to all NCDOT programs and services and said traffic volumes have plummeted, causing at least a $300 million budget shortfall for their current fiscal year.

NCDOT said projects moving forward will be funded by grant anticipation revenue vehicles better known as GARVEE bonds, BUILD NC bonds and federal grants.

And said any new changes will not affect construction projects which are currently underway or have already been awarded.

NCDOT said the department is currently in the process of developing plans for potential furloughs and a reduction in force and are implementing other steps to decrease costs such as laying off temporary and embedded consultants, suspending or decreasing programs, implementing a hiring freeze except for positions that impact public safety and more.

The department said plans have yet to be finalized.

You can visit the NCDOT’s website for a list of projects still scheduled to be awarded within the next year.

