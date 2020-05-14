GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Coronavirus Task Force is looking at data trends to determine if the state is ready to enter into phase two of the reopening process.

The state health department released its latest update Wednesday morning. The case numbers and deaths grew, but the number of positive cases per total tests remained consistent at 7.5 percent. That's evidence of the flattening curve.

The most significant county increase was Forsyth, with 52 new cases since the state's 11 a.m. update Tuesday.

Forsyth County hasn't had a confirmed COVID-19 death in more than a week.

Wilkes County saw an uptick in cases Wednesday. The county confirmed 19 new positive cases. The Wilkes County Health Department has not said what caused the new cases.



Dozens of employees recently tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tyson plant in Wilkesboro and the Wilkes Health Department reported the Rose Glen Village Living Facility has two positive cases.