ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A man was arrested Wednesday after going live on Facebook inside an Albemarle Walmart claiming to have tested positive for COVID-19.
In lieu of the incident, detectives collaborated with local health authorities and other agencies, according to a Facebook post from the Albemarle Police Department.
Following the investigation, detectives with the Albemarle Police Department arrested Justin M. Rhodes for Felony Perpetrating hoax in a Public Building and Disorderly Conduct.
Rhodes received a $10,000 secured bond. Albemarle police say his first scheduled court appearance is March 30, 2020.
