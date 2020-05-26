Triad interior designer looks to give free bedroom design to a health care worker

Marta Mitchell Interior Design is thanking health care workers in a special way by upgrading their bedroom for free.

Health care workers are sacrificing just about everything for us right now.

Which is why a group of designers here in Greensboro, wants to do something for them.

Marta Mitchell Interior Designs is looking to reward a health care worker with a free custom room. It's part of their "A Haven for a Healthcare Warrior Giveaway"

All you have to do is nominate yourself or a health care worker you know here. Make sure to fill it out by this Sunday at 11:59 pm. There are a few requirements to consider before submitting the application. The health care worker must:

Marta Mitchell Interior Designs will pick a winner on June 30th.

