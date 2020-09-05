SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The video in this story from March 8, 2020, when a Greensboro woman described her coronavirus antibodies test.

Surry County will begin coronavirus mass testing Monday.

Testing will take place at three Surry County locations from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tests are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tests will be given to people with or without COVID-19 symptoms, the county said. There are a limited number of free tests available for qualifying Surry County residents.

Those with insurance should bring a current insurance card, photo identification, and a valid phone number. Test results are expected to be available by Friday. The county said it is imperative for those who get tested to self-isolate in their homes until they receive their test results.

Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy, will host their drive-thru testing in the NRH parking lot located at the corner of S. South and Haymore Streets. Patients should follow directional signage and enter from Haymore Street.

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital will host two drive-thru testing sites, one at their main campus in Elkin and a second at Hugh Chatham Express Care in Dobson.

To enter the testing site on the hospital campus in Elkin, please enter on the southern entrance of Parkwood Drive directly across from Pruitt Health.

The Dobson testing site will be in the parking lot where the Hugh Chatham Express Care is located, on 911 East Atkins Street.

People visiting either of the locations should follow directional signage for entrance. Additional information will be available on the HCMH Facebook page.

“We are grateful to offer COVID-19 testing to our citizens in hopes of keeping Surry County residents safe and healthy. This is a tremendous opportunity for our area healthcare facilities to collaborate for the good of our communities,” said Surry County Health Director Samantha Ange. “Our community cannot effectively fight COVID-19 without the implementation of widespread testing measures. The symptoms of COVID-19 can be confusing and vary from person to person, making it difficult to accurately identify suspected cases. It is critical we find those people who may be spreading the virus without showing symptoms. Controlling the spread of the virus demands we identify the infected and isolate until they can no longer spread the disease.”

For more general information about COVID-19, dial 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. You can also stay up to date on COVID-19 in North Carolina at ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.

