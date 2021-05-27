After more than three months and nearly 143,000 doses administered, the federally funded mass vaccine clinic in Greensboro is coming to an end.

Specialist Lorenzo Little has been at the federally funded vaccination site here in Greensboro pretty much since it started back in March.

And he's enjoyed every moment of it, because he knows this is way bigger than him.

"I been out here roughly about 3 months. honestly, it's been a phenomenal experience. Getting to work with the public, this is what the national guard is for. Being there for people when they need us..." Specialist Little continued to say "It's definitely been unique. It's effected me personally a lot of ways and I'm sure it's effected a lot of people a lot of ways. Just adapting and overcoming, and helping the public do that as well."

Also several students from Dudley High school got their second dose of the vaccine today.

Principal Lisé Timmons-McLaughlin was very impressed by her students decision to take advantage of this opportunity.

"I'm just happy to be out here, and I'm happy that our school was able to provide the vehicle for kids to be able to come out and get their vaccinations."