MEBANE, N.C. — A high school nurse at Eastern Alamance High School is creating face masks and ear savers for frontline health care workers.

High School Nurse Trish Garrett said she’s started distributing masks by handing them to people in need including bus drivers and nutrition staff who come into her neighborhood.

“With the nature of my job I am not currently a frontline employee but know we will be when we are all welcomed back into our buildings, this motivates me to support in any way I can,” she said.

According to a spokesperson for Alamance-Burlington Schools, Garrett has donated over 400 ear savers which are small thin plastic devices which can be placed on the back of your head.

“You (can) attach your mask straps to the ear saver instead of it sitting around the ears,” Garrett said. “This helps take the pressure off of the back of the ears.”

Garrett said the masks have also went to multiple frontline workers including her family and friends throughout the country providing relief to the flight team at Akron Children's Hospital, Green Fire Department, the Navy Corp of Nurses stationed in New York and Guam, the San Diego Sharp Grossmont emergency room.

The spokesperson said Garrett is scheduled to deliver to the Alamance Regional Cone Health location in Burlington later this week.

“I’ve been able to donate to Mebane/Burlington Pediatrics, Duke Primary care and UNC Hillsborough,” said Garrett. “Being a nurse, I more than understand how uncomfortable the N95 masks can become after long periods of time and the thought of my frontline colleagues wearing them every waking minute inspired me to look for ways to help.”

OTHER STORIES

5-year-old girl in Whitsett celebrates birthday parade with special visit from Triad first responders

Class of 2020 | Here's how to give graduating seniors a shou

tout

Get a free face mask from the City of Greensboro

Monday coronavirus updates: North Carolina passes 9,000 cases

Coronavirus case updates for the Piedmont Triad

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.