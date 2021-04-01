Atrium, Novant now offering vaccines as Mecklenburg County's public distribution books up

Mecklenburg County's 5,000 available appointments for January booked up quickly. Private healthcare systems are opening up new appointments.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Private healthcare systems have begun offering their eligible patients the coronavirus vaccine as Mecklenburg County's public distribution appointments book up for January. Atrium and Novant Health will offer the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine to their patients.

In many counties in North Carolina, patients who qualify for Phase 1B Group 1 (those over the age of 75-years-old regardless of health history or employment) are eligible to reserve the vaccine. In Mecklenburg County, those vaccines are being administered by appointment-only but other counties could elect to operate on first-come, first-serve systems.

When reservations first opened Tuesday for approximately 5,000 appointments administered by the Mecklenburg County Health Department in January, available times booked up quickly as both the website and phone system struggled to handle the volume of inquiries.

The availability of appointments through private healthcare systems like Atrium and Novant introduces a new avenue for those seeking the vaccine.

For the county, appointments can be booked on mecknc.gov/COVID-19. Phone appointments may be made by calling 980-314-9400 and selecting Option 3 beginning at 8 a.m. If you leave a message, they will attempt to return your call within 24-48 business hours.



Novant Health says they are notifying eligible patients through their MyChart account. Those patients will be prompted to schedule an appointment. Those who do not have access to MyChart, who did not receive the notification, or have additional questions, may call 855-648-2248 for scheduling assistance.



Atrium Health appointments can be booked online through MyAtriumHealth

Mecklenburg County Public Health issued a statement Tuesday asking for the public's patience in scheduling an appointment. The county said more appointments were opened through the end of January, but once those are filled, registration will be temporarily suspended for Phase 1b.

When appointments are available, you can try booking a coronavirus vaccine appointment with Mecklenburg County online or by calling 980-314-9400 .

“We know that when you open up something to 20,000 people in the community and many of them call at one time, that things could potentially go wrong,” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Health Director.

This is what happens when I try to call the appointment line. The county is experiencing a high volume of calls. They opened more appointments for the end of January but once they are full - that is it for now. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/eN5eI88txL — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) January 5, 2021

“We did have all of our appointments that were scheduled through the 16th of the month fill up within a half hour,” said Harris.

The county releasing more, but once those are taken, that's it, for now.

“Once we have a better feel as we move into the month with the amount of vaccine that we're going to have available to us then we can open up additional appointments,” said Harris.

These appointments are in high demand, but there is a short supply of them. It all depends on the amount of vaccine the county receives from the state.

"We want to be able to go places and have people come in and we've just hesitated to do that until we get the shot," said Betty Tomlinson. She struggled to get through to make an appointment with the county before giving up.

"I do pretty much a lot of work on the iPad so I am familiar with going back and forth but this thing about trying to get the health department, it's just been very frustrating. In fact my friend had to leave the room because i was getting so frustrated," she said.

During Phase 1a, the vaccine was made available to healthcare workers caring for and working directly with patients with COVID-19 and those giving vaccines.

In Phase 1b, the vaccine will be made available first to Group 1 adults 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. This marks the first time any member of the gneneral public could be vaccinated.

Vaccinations will be offered to Meck County residents ages 75+ by appointment only starting Wednesday, Jan. 6. Public Health will begin scheduling appointments online and by phone at 8 a.m. tomorrow (1/5) » https://t.co/n8OdUJee3U pic.twitter.com/RTNMJ1KIEs — Mecklenburg County (@MeckCounty) January 4, 2021

Everyone receiving the coronavirus vaccine will need to receive two shots several weeks a part.

Mecklenburg County is administering their share of the vaccine at Bojangles' Coliseum.

To access parking for the COVID-19 Vaccination site at the Bojangles' Coliseum, please use the entrance on Briar Creek Road. Briar Creek Road is exit 244 on East Independence Blvd. For close parking, please use sections 10-15 in the parking lot.

Instructions regarding the second dose appointment will be provided following your appointment for your first dose.

As more vaccines become available, guidance for the following Phase 1B groups will be released: