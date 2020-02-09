Mental health experts are seeing more cases as pandemic continues

The economic recovery is slowly starting as more businesses reopen but of equal concern is the mental health recovery of millions of Americans.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Slowly but surely the streets of Greensboro get a bit busier every week. More and more people are venturing out to stores, restaurants, or other venues.

On Wednesday afternoon Governor Roy Cooper announced more restrictions will be lifted Friday and some businesses can now reopen.

“Our pause in Phase 2 was necessary,” Cooper said.

The initial shutdown and subsequent restrictions have been difficult for many people who have either lost jobs or had their hours reduced. Earlier this year, the unemployment rate climbed above 15%. The unemployment rate remains at just over 10%, with more than 16-million Americans unemployed.

“If you have tendencies toward anxiety this will amplify it. If you have tendencies toward depression and go to a hopeless place this will amplify it,” Aimee Semas-Day said.

A mental health therapist Seemas-Day treats people battling a variety of problems. The past six months have been unlike anything she has ever seen.

“I am seeing a lot of clients that are struggling right now,” Seemas-Day said.

Most of her new clients have been impacted in some way by COVID-19. Some were struggling earlier on when the government had almost all of us quarantined for several weeks. Others were let go from their jobs and are feeling the stress of mounting bills. While she can’t share the names of her clients, she is able to relay stories.

“His anxiety will get so blaring that he almost wants to take his own life because he doesn’t feel there is a way out, so it is suffocating him,” Seemas-Day said.

Anxiety and depression come in waves and originate in a small part of the brain known as your reptilian brain. Named that for a reason it is the least rational part of the brain. Which is why you will want to relax and calm down before making important decisions.

“You are using 2% of your brain to rule what you’re thinking and influence decision making,” Seemas-Day said.

The trick is to get back to your higher brain despite the stress or anxiety you are dealing with. If you are depressed it is still important that you make decisions from a calm place using your higher brain. So, how do you get to your higher brain when depressed and stressed?

“The easiest way to get to your higher brain, the easiest way is humor,” Seemas-Day said.