DURHAM, N.C. — Good news if you've already gotten a COVID-19 booster shot.

Moderna's booster will still protect you from the omicron variant after six months.

That's according to a new study from researchers at duke health.

However, the study also found that antibody protection dwindles. It is six times lower, six months after getting boosted.