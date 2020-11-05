GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

MONDAY, MAY 11, 2020

10:40 a.m. - The NCDHHS reports 15,045 positive cases of coronavirus, an increase of 281 cases since Sunday. Three more people statewide have died, bringing the total to 550.

10:30 a.m. - Greensboro pools won't open as planned this summer. City pools won't open on Memorial Day as they typically do, the city said.

"We are following the guidelines from the governor on this. Once it is cleared, we’d still have to hire staff and get the pools ready and inspected. There is no timeframe right now for those decisions," said Communications Manager Jake Keys.

10 a.m. - The City of High Point Parks & Recreation Department will not open High Point City Lake Pool this summer, the city said in a press release. The city made the decision "because of the uncertainty of public pool opening dates and restrictions."

"The department will use this time to begin phase one of the High Point City Lake Park Master Plan, which was approved by citizens in a bond referendum last November. The project is expected to be completed by Summer 2022.

Phase one includes an exciting renovation of the pool area – adding a lazy river, play features and new slides, replacing outdated mechanical systems, as well as remodeling locker rooms and the concession area. Accessibility will be improved by adding more handicapped parking, widening sidewalks and improving the entryway into the pool.

Phase one also includes converting the gymnasium into a meeting center and offices, realigning the Great Lawn and stage area and adding a bridge across the lake to connect High Point City Lake Park to the Piedmont Environmental Center, High Point Greenway and the Bicentennial Greenway.

The openings of Washington Terrace Pool and the Southside Splash Pad, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 23, 2020, have been delayed. As state and local officials announce decisions regarding the operation and management of pools, the City will evaluate that information and plan accordingly," the city of High Point said.

Key things to know Monday:

North Carolina's positive coronavirus cases on Sunday increased by 404 bringing the total to 14,764, according to the NCDHHS.

Surry County starts mass COVID-19 testing. The initiative is in partnership with Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital of Elkin and Northern Regional Hospital of Mount Airy.

RELATED: Mass coronavirus testing begins in Surry County Monday

What are the key factors that help determine if North Carolina will continue to Phase 2 of its reopening plan?

RELATED: Reopening NC: What are the factors that determine if NC continues to phase 2?

