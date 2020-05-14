GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most of us want more businesses like salons and gyms to reopen, but they can’t until North Carolina reaches phase two of the reopening process.

Gov. Roy Cooper emphasized that phase 2 hinges upon positive data trends.

The North Carolina State Health Department released its new numbers around 11 a.m. Thursday. The case numbers grew by almost 700 statewide. More deaths were also reported. The percentage of positive cases stayed flat at 7.5 percent, even as counties ramped up testing.

RELATED: 'We have to do this carefully' | Governor Cooper talks reopening plans, 'cushioning the blow' to the economy

As of Thursday morning’s report, there were 16,507 positive coronavirus cases. The total includes more than 9,000 recoveries and the state’s 615 deaths.

This graph shows the curve of conoravirus cases and deaths in North Carolina over a week.

Lea Wilson - WFMY News 2

More than 500 people were hospitalized, which is 90 less than Wednesday.

This graph shows the number of hospitalizations over a week in North Carolina.

Lea Wilson - WFMY News 2

Focusing on counties, Forsyth County added more than 50 cases for the third day in a row.

Surry County saw a 15-case uptick, as the county starts processing the results of Monday's mass testing.

RELATED: Mass coronavirus testing begins in Surry County Monday

Guilford County added 35 new positive cases, for a total of 705. For the third day, at least one Guilford County resident died of COVID-19 making the county’s death toll 45.