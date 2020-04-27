NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina is ramping up efforts to trace those who might have been exposed to the coronavirus by hiring more contact tracers.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen announced the formation of the Carolina Community Tracing Collaborative.

She said it's a new partnership between Community Care North Carolina and North Carolina Area Health Education Center to expand contact tracing.

Local health departments will continue to execute the leg work for contact tracing.

Dr. Cohen said the new collaborative will hire and train staff for local health departments. The collaborative is looking to hire 250 more contact tracers, which would double the current staff number to 500.

Contact tracing is the process of figuring out where someone infected with COVID-19 has been, who they've come in contact with, and notifying those who may have been exposed.

Dr. Cohen said this helps the state understand the spread of the coronavirus and quickly identify those who might be infected.

The process of hiring more contact tracers will start today, according to Cohen.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health has never stopped contact tracing. Our nurses have continued to conduct contact tracing even though the State stopped requiring it.

Dr. Cohen said special consideration will go to those who are unemployed, have community engagement experience, and live in the communities they serve.

If you're interested in applying, go to Community Care of North Carolina's website.

Cohen said the state did a survey of local health departments, which revealed 70 percent are able to handle the current workload of contact tracing.

Cohen said the goal is to hire 250 contact tracers by the end of May.

The state will continue to adjust, according to Dr. Cohen, and if more workers are needed if hotspots pop up, that will be addressed down the road.

