Morehead High School in Rockingham County temporarily closes due to COVID-19

Rockingham County Schools said Morehead High School will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, October 19.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools released a statement Monday saying they saw an exposure to coronavirus at Morehead High School.

“We have a COVID-19 exposure at Morehead High School. If you have been directly exposed, you have already been notified,” the school system said.

Officials said the building is closed for all staff with the exception of people who are essential to help with cleaning and school operations.

“Thank you for support and understanding as we continue to make safety a top priority for our students and staff,” Rockingham County Schools said.

