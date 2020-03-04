GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Employees with Moses Cone Hospital aim to spread hope and encouragement during the coronavirus outbreak through inspirational messages.

Guilford County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) captured the moment and shared it on Facebook, Thursday.

Cone Hospital staff were photographed creating a mural in support of local EMS field personnel.

“We love our extended hospital family,” the organization wrote. “Thanks to our own Jessica Bryant for these photos.”

