MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — The World Health Organization says the coronavirus outbreak is now a global health emergency. As of the article's release at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, there are six cases of the virus in the United States, more than 7,700 cases worldwide and at least 170 deaths, all of them in China.

Wednesday afternoon, UNC-Chapel Hill banned all non-essential travel to China because of coronavirus concerns. Now Mount Airy City Schools is following suit.

Mount Airy City Schools is canceling its trip to Chengdu, China. Students were supposed to travel there in March.

The school system posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon saying in part, "[We] will always make decision with the safety of our students as our top priority. With that being said, due to the impact of the coronavirus in China, we have made the decision to cancel the trip to Chegdu, China for March 2020."

Mount Airy City Schools says it plans to continue its partnership with China in the future. They hope to offer another China trip to students next year.

