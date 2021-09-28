Mt. Tabor football game against East Forsyth postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Mount Tabor varsity football program is paused due to COVID-19 protocols, the school said Tuesday on Facebook.
Friday’s game against East Forsyth may be postponed. “Rescheduling options are currently being discussed,” the post said.
The post said:
“We are sad to announce that our varsity football program is temporarily shut down due to WSFCS and NCHSAA COVID protocols. Our varsity game at East Forsyth Oct. 1 will not be played. Rescheduling options are currently being discussed.”
It was not immediately known if there were positive cases on the team or if anyone had been exposed to the virus.