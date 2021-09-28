Mt. Tabor football game against East Forsyth postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

“Rescheduling options are currently being discussed," the schools said on Facebook.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Mount Tabor varsity football program is paused due to COVID-19 protocols, the school said Tuesday on Facebook.

Friday’s game against East Forsyth may be postponed. “Rescheduling options are currently being discussed,” the post said.

The post said:

“We are sad to announce that our varsity football program is temporarily shut down due to WSFCS and NCHSAA COVID protocols. Our varsity game at East Forsyth Oct. 1 will not be played. Rescheduling options are currently being discussed.”