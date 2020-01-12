Myrtle Beach extends mask mandate until end of year

The City of Myrtle Beach has extended its mask through Dec. 31.

The city of Myrtle Beach announced on Monday that the city's mask mandate will now be effective through Dec. 31. Mayor Brenda Bethune extended the order.

It was put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and requires that customers wear masks in retail stores, gyms and other enclosed areas. Retail and restaurant staff must also wear masks when they are working with the public.