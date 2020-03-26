MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's note: The video in this story explains Triad 'non-essential' businesses closing because of coronavirus

Myrtle Beach is closing to vacationers.

City council ordered Thursday that all hotels, motels and rentals stop taking reservations until May 1, according to CBS affiliate WBTW.

Visitors who are occupying those accommodations are required to leave by noon Sunday. Those with reservations beginning Saturday through April 30 should postpone, reschedule or canceled, the council recommends. Long-term rentals that are more than 90 days are exempt from the order.

Visitor attractions, including theaters, golf courses, mini-golf, amusement parks and arcades, golf cart rentals, and others were ordered by council to close by noon Friday.

North Myrtle Beach City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals because of coronavirus concerns.

The emergency order suspends the rental and use of short-term rentals, hotels, public and private campgrounds, and other overnight accommodations beginning at 7 a.m. Friday until April 30.

The orders we put in place to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

