HAMPTON, Va. — Officials at NASA Langley Research Center say of one of their workers died after testing positive for COVID-19.

April Phillips, a NASA Langley spokesperson, confirmed the death on Wednesday. Administrators at the research center released details about the positive case on Monday.

The worker's identity isn't being released, but officials say they have contacted all other employees who may have had direct contact with the individual. Parts of the center are being thoroughly sanitized, as well.

"The NASA family extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of our lost team member," Phillips said.

No other details have been released at this time.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: CDC eyeing potential guidance change for people exposed to virus

RELATED: CDC looks at changing guidelines to get asymptomatic people back to work

RELATED: COVID-19 Live Updates | Virginia reports 3,645 cases in state; that's an increase of 312 cases

RELATED: Three York-Poquoson sheriff's deputies test positive for coronavirus