NC COVID-19 unit nurse battles the coronavirus and pneumonia at the same time

When Katrina Holden found out she had both illnesses, she immediately had her family get tested.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina nurses come in close contact with coronavirus at work everyday. But for Katrina Holden a battle against the virus became reality when she tested positive for it earlier this month. She knew she had a high chance of getting the virus because she works in the COVID-19 unit at UNC REX Hospital.

“At first you know the unknown was really scary, you know we would walk in every day and not know what we were going to be looking at because no one really knew how the virus was going to attack the body and we still don’t you know even to this day," Holden said. "These patients come up with new symptoms and new ways of the virus is attacking that normal types of treatments don’t work for them.”

To make matters worse, not only did she have coronavirus, she also had pneumonia.

"They found out that I had pneumonia in both of my lungs but I still wasn’t showing the typical pneumonia symptoms I didn’t have a cough I didn’t have a runny nose I wasn’t running a fever," Holden said. "So that pneumonia could’ve turned deadly within a week if I didn’t get a CT scan and found it and started on three different types of antibiotics try and get rid of it.”

Thankfully, Holden is getting better. She says as soon as she knew she had COVID-19, she quarantined and had her family get tested. One of her three kids did test positive, but they are okay.