CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of Friday morning, NCDHHS is reporting a total of 17,129 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 641 deaths. From Thursday to Friday the state is reporting 622 new cases, down from 691 new cases the day before.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen, M.D. issued guidance on who should get tested for COVID-19:

People who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms

People who have been in close contact with someone who has test positive

People who live in or have regular contact with high risk settings like long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities and migrant farm work camps

People in the high risk category, like people over the age of 65 and those with underlying health conditions

Because of the disproportionate impact from COVID-19 that we're seeing among communities of color, testing is also recommended for those who come from these historically marginalized populations.

Essential workers whose jobs make social distancing hard. That include healthcare workers, first responders, and front line workers.

Dr. Cohen said this doesn't mean everyone in these groups should go out and get tested.

"Clinicians need to be aware that those are the populations that are more likely to be exposed to COVID-19 or be impacted by COVID-19," she said.

RELATED: List: Where to get COVID-19 testing in NC

This is especially important because someone can test positive for COVID-19 without showing any symptoms.