Gov. Cooper to share COVID-19 update ahead Christmas

North Carolina and federal leaders are closely watching the fast-spreading omicron variant.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and the state COVID-19 task force will share an update on how North Carolina is doing during the pandemic on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The governor's office didn't say whether Cooper will be updating the state's COVID-19 policies.

It's an important week to look at COVID-19 metrics for North Carolina.

During this time last year, COVID-19 cases were surging, leading to the peak of the pandemic thus far.

Since then, vaccines have mitigated the spread of the virus.

However, state and federal leaders are now warning of the rapidly-spreading omicron variant.

North Carolina's latest COVID-19 metrics

Monday, labs confirmed nearly 2,900 new cases.

They made up 9.3% of recent tests - above the state's target of 5% or lower to know the spread or slowing or contained.

Hospitalizations were at 1,630 statewide, including 86 at Cone Health.

The hospitalization pattern at Cone Health is similar to that of hospitals statewide. Patient totals are holding steady, showing no sharp inclines or declines. However, we're getting a clearer picture of who is getting seriously sick with COVID-19.

Cone Health reports 85% of COVID-19 intakes are unvaccinated. All but one patient in the ICU are unvaccinated.

Doctors emphasize, even with the risk of a breakthrough case, vaccination is the best protection against serious illness and death from this awful virus.