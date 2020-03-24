RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is ordering tighter assembly and business restrictions to attempt to thwart the spread of the new coronavirus. He also says public schools must remain shuttered for several more weeks.

Cooper said Monday that his new executive order will make it a misdemeanor for there to be assemblies of more than 50 people starting late Wednesday afternoon. The current prohibition is on gatherings of more than 100 people. Public schools statewide also will stay closed through May 15. And all hair salons and barbershops, gyms, movie theaters must close. State health officials have counted nearly 300 cases of infection.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.