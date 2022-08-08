Gov. Cooper lifts COVID-19 state of emergency

The state of emergency will be lifted Monday at 5 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper ended the state's COVID-19 state of emergency, effective Monday at 5 p.m. The state of emergency had been in effect for more than two years, since the beginning of the pandemic.

"North Carolina is emerging even stronger than before and my administration will continue to work to protect the health and safety of our people," Governor Cooper said.

With vaccines, treatments, and other tools to combat COVID-19 widely available, and with new legislation now providing the requested flexibility to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and health care providers to continue to respond, the state is poised to continue comprehensive pandemic response without the need for the state of emergency.