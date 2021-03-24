Triad health departments opening vaccinations to Group 5

Randolph, Davidson, and Rockingham County Health Departments are moving to the next COVID-19 vaccine group.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County is the latest Triad health department to announce it is now offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments to Group 5 - anyone wanting a vaccine that meets the 16 or older age requirement.

Most North Carolina counties remain in Group 4 - those with pre-existing health conditions, those who live in group settings, and most of the workforce. State leaders have previously said North Carolina will probably move to vaccinating everyone in early May.

Randolph County, Rockingham County, and Davidson County health departments are all offering vaccine appointments for Group 5.

Randolph County Health Department

"RCPH will move into Group 5 for administering the COVID-19 vaccine. Group 5 is 'Everyone who wants a safe and effective vaccine.' While we still encourage and give preference to Groups 1-4, we are encouraging Group 5 individuals to make an appointment for their COVID vaccine," Randolph County Public Health said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

To schedule an appointment, call 336-365-6110 during normal business hours.

Davidson County Health Department

Davidson County Health Department is also moving to Group 5 vaccinations. DCHD is offering Pfizer vaccines for those 16 and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for those 18 and older. The county will continue offering vaccinations to people in the previous groups.

To schedule an appointment, call 336-236-3096 during normal business hours.

Rockingham County Health Department

Rockingham County was the first among Triad counties to move to Group 5 vaccinations. The county said there was less demand for Group 1-4 appointments, so it got permission from the state health department to move to Group 5.

To schedule an appointment, call 336-890-1195 during normal business hours.

OTHER HEALTH DEPARTMENTS: