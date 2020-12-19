37 of 50 new NC Highway Patrolmen test positive for COVID-19

The new cadets graduated to news that most of them had tested positive for the coronavirus.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol’s recently graduated 50 new cadets to troopers. Thirty-seven of those troopers soon learned they had tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

Some of the cadets had begun to show symptoms of COVID-19, leading to tests for the entire class.

Two staff members also tested positive, North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Christopher Knox told a Raleigh television station.

Only four of the troopers exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, Knox said.

Cadet training was not impacted by the virus. The online graduation ceremony went on as planned, Knox said.

“This training schedule was designed to ensure maximum protection for the cadets from outside exposure to COVID-19,” a news release from NC Highway Patrol explained.

The training is one of the first of its kind, a "fast track" program where cadets spend nine consecutive weeks isolated at an academy bubble to prevent the spread of COVID-19.