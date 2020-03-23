GREENSBORO, N.C. — Classrooms across the state look a little different now--students may sit at a computer or at the kitchen table as parents take the lead with remote learning.

E-learning got underway Monday for Guilford County students. That same day, Governor Cooper announced remote learning will continue until May 15th.

"I saw it coming. I honestly don't even know if they're gonna go back this year," said Elizabeth Kota, now balancing working at home with making sure her three kids get all their lessons.

The realization hurt some more than others.

"I want to go back because I miss my friends," said 7-year-old Tatum Howard who is ready to return to the classroom.

"It's pretty heartbreaking because they love it, they love going, they love seeing their friends," said his mom Jenifer Howard.

Governor Cooper stopped short of cancelling the entire semester and some parents are optimistic that their students will return this school year.

"We're hoping we get to go back to school so that she gets to finish up the year with her classmates but if not we're prepared for it," said Danielle Moore.

Cooper said he would like for all school employees to be paid during the duration of the school closures, and state leaders are working to see how they can make that can happen.

Guilford County Schools said the first day of e-learning went well. A spokesperson said there weren't many calls from parents. The district said parents had a week to troubleshoot before and said that likely helped.

Some parents are getting help with the technology behind lessons. They're using laptops the district gave out to families in need.

"It's very important and I appreciate the opportunity because I struggle with new ways of learning too, I'm learning with my daughter and my son," said Avonda Shaw who came to pick up one of those laptops at Bessemer Elementary Monday.

Guilford County Schools is still working on distributing at least 10 thousand laptops to students who need them. They expect to hand out about a thousand of them through Tuesday.

They say families will be able to keep those even after in-person classes resume.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | Governor Cooper says schools will be closed until May 15

RELATED: Watch out for these coronavirus-related scams

RELATED: How to file for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic