NC State identifies 7 new COVID-19 clusters

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University identified seven new COVID-19 clusters on campus.
The university said three clusters are located on the main campus and include: Bragaw Residence Hall, Metcalf Residence Hall, and Owen Residence Hall. Another cluster is in University Towers.
Here’s a breakdown of the cases:
- Bragaw Residence Hall: 8 cases
- Metcalf Residence Hall: 6 cases
- Owen Residence Hall: 5 positive cases
- University Towers: 17 cases
Any student who has visited one of these locations within the last week should call to make an appointment with Student Health Services to be tested, 919-515-2563.
Additional COVID-19 clusters have been identified off-campus and include the following:
- Stanhope Apartment Complex: 16 cases
- UnCommon Apartment Complex: 6 cases
- Valentine Commons Apartment Complex: 5 cases
Anyone in the NC State community experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches or cough, should immediately contact their medical provider or Student Health Services that is open for COVID-19 testing for students, by appointment at 919-515-2563.