NC State identifies 7 new COVID-19 clusters

North Carolina State University said three COVID-19 clusters are located on the main campus.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State University identified seven new COVID-19 clusters on campus.

The university said three clusters are located on the main campus and include: Bragaw Residence Hall, Metcalf Residence Hall, and Owen Residence Hall. Another cluster is in University Towers.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

  • Bragaw Residence Hall: 8 cases
  • Metcalf Residence Hall: 6 cases
  • Owen Residence Hall: 5 positive cases
  • University Towers: 17 cases

Any student who has visited one of these locations within the last week should call to make an appointment with Student Health Services to be tested, 919-515-2563.

Additional COVID-19 clusters have been identified off-campus and include the following:

  • Stanhope Apartment Complex: 16 cases
  • UnCommon Apartment Complex: 6 cases
  • Valentine Commons Apartment Complex: 5 cases

Anyone in the NC State community experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches or cough, should immediately contact their medical provider or Student Health Services that is open for COVID-19 testing for students, by appointment at 919-515-2563.

