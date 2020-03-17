ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo is temporarily closed.

The Zoo said in an effort to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 and to protect the health and well-being of Zoo staff and the community they will close Tuesday, March 17 until further notice.

The Zoo said, “Our animal care team will continue to provide world-class care to our animals during this time.”

They will also continue to post updates, stories, and photos to keep you connected with the Zoo.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS

RELATED: 'If we close, that's a big loss for the company,' Greensboro restaurants concerned as Coronavirus closures continue

RELATED: Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office requests suspension of eviction services during state of emergency

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | Coronavirus real-time updates

RELATED: LIST | Where students can get free school meals

RELATED: Some grocery stores limiting hours to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Greensboro virus relief fund created to help families

RELATED: Will Greensboro bars and restaurants close over coronavirus concerns?

RELATED: Cone Health opens drive-thru testing for coronavirus

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775