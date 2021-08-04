Although vaccination appointments have slowed down, the school is hopeful that the walk-in clinic will continue to be an option for the community.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As more people get vaccinated more places are offering doses without requiring an appointment.

North Carolina A&T previously only offered vaccines by appointment only since February, but now the clinic is offering walk-ins.

Dr. Robert Doolittle is the Medical Director for the Student Health Center on campus at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro.

Although vaccination appointments slowed down, he's hopeful the walk-in clinic will continue to be an option the community turns to.

"The university would like to be able to participate with the cone health system and the health department to vaccinate all of Greensboro if at all possible."

Travis Auman is the Emergency Management Director for the university. He says they started taking walk-ins to get as many people their first dose of the vaccine as possible.

"The goal for us is to do as many vaccines as we can. We have about 800 doses available for today. So the goal is to get as close that number as possible."

Jessica Vincent is a Junior Psychology student at A&T. She was one of the many who took advantage of the walk-in clinic.

"So at first I was a little nervous and hesitant, but its for my family. I have a 92 year grandmother and my mother got vaccinated together. So I felt it was only right to get the vaccine with as well so we can do it as a family."

NC A&T is offering appointments to get a vaccine every Tuesday and Thursday. Walk-ins will be available as long as all the appointments aren't filled.