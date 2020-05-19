NCDOT to furlough almost all of its employees

NCDOT said the furloughs will come in shifts, starting with management. The department has lost $300 million since the start of this pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Tuesday morning that it will furlough almost all of its employees.

“Our employees are committed and dedicated which makes this decision so difficult,” said Secretary Eric Boyette.

Furloughs were instated for NCDOT executive leadership beginning on Saturday, May 16. Next week, the next level of management will also be furloughed. Finally, should it be required, the remainder of the NCDOT workforce will begin furloughs on May 30.

NCDOT will continue to seek additional reductions in expenditures, revenue replacement from the Federal Governments and other opportunities to stabilize finances.

“We began furloughs with executive staff as leaderships must begin at the top,” said Secretary Boyette. “My hope is that we identify ways to replace lost revenue so that rank and file employees are never furloughed. “

During the hours employees are furloughed they may not work. That includes responding to any and all communication. Management will develop a comprehensive plan that ensures an appropriate continuation of service.

