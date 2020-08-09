LabCorp introduces new testing method for COVID, flu, RSV

LabCorp officials said COVID-19 shares some symptoms with other viruses and properly tracing it is key to fighting against it.

Burlington-based LabCorp has created a new type of test to detect multiple types of infections.

The new testing method will simultaneously test for COVID-19, influenza A/B, and respiratory syncytial virus. LabCorp said they also submitted an application to the FDA so that the test can be offered in its at-home test collection kit.

Company officials said it's all apart of an effort to help properly trace coronavirus infections.

“Individuals infected with COVID-19, influenza A / B, or RSV, often experience similar symptoms of cough, fever, chest tightness, and body aches, providing a potential surge of patients seeking testing. Leveraging our scientific and technological expertise to simultaneously test for four major respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, will provide doctors a simple, efficient way to diagnose their patients,” Chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics, Brian Caveney said.