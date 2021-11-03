People entering New York after domestic travel no longer have to quarantine starting April 1

The NYS Travel Health Form still needs to be filled out and this does not apply to international travel.

New York State has announced residents of and travelers to the state will no longer have to quarantine upon entry for two weeks, starting April 1, if they traveled to another U.S. state.

This opens up travel domestically but does not change the rules on mandatory quarantine for those who travel internationally. This only applies to travel within the U.S.

The Governor's Office says that while the quarantine is no longer mandatory, they still are requiring domestic travelers who would have fallen under the quarantine to fill out the traveler health form.

Quarantine after domestic travel is still recommended as a precaution. The governor says that this change is part of the state's "transition to a new normal in a post-pandemic world."

The state also says that if you travel, no matter where you are going in the U.S., you should still monitor for symptoms through 14 days after your last date of travel, continue to follow COVID-19 precautions like handwashing and masking even if you are vaccinated.