First child dies from coronavirus complications in North Carolina

The NCDHHS reported the state's first COVID-19-related child death on Friday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A child died from complications associated with the COVID-19 infection, North Carolina state health officials said Friday. It is the first coronavirus-related death involving a child under age 17 in the state.

According to the NCDHHS, the child lived in the central part of the state and died on June 1. To protect the family's privacy, the NCDHHS said it will not release further information.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to this child’s family," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore. “While most COVID-19 cases in children are not severe, this is a tragic reminder for all of us that COVID-19 can be a serious illness for anyone. We want to encourage people to protect themselves and others by wearing face coverings, waiting at least six feet apart, and washing hands often whenever you leave home.”

As of June 5, more than 960 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, with nearly 800 of those being in people over 65 years of age. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), less than one percent of COVID-19-associated deaths reported nationally have been in children 17 and younger.