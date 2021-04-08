NC college students buying fake vaccine cards to circumvent testing requirements

UNC-Chapel Hill students must provide a copy of their vaccine card before returning to campus or face weekly testing. Some students are looking to get around that.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is requiring students to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

Duke University is even stricter, requiring students to present proof of vaccination with no testing alternative. Some members of the UNC faculty are also pushing for vaccine mandates on campus, saying required testing isn't enough with the rapid spread of delta.

To avoid that requirement, some students are paying for fake vaccination cards. A professor at UNC mentioned the situation on Twitter, saying students knew how to buy fake COVID-19 vaccine cards and knew of others who submitted one to the university.

"It is really disturbing the lengths that some students are willing to go to subvert the university requirements and really subvert their duty to their fellow students to keep everyone safe," said Simon Palmore, a junior at UNC.

Palmore said he has heard many of his classmates talking about buying vaccine cards to send to the school. He said the cards can be had for around $200.