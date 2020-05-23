x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

coronavirus

North Carolina sees largest increase in coronavirus cases on Saturday

Fifteen days after North Carolina began Phase 1, the state had its largest jump in confirmed cases of COVID-19. State officials said the increase is 'concerning.'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is reporting the state’s highest one-day number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,107 cases reported.

“This is a notable and concerning increase. As we head into a holiday weekend, please practice the three Ws – wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands frequently. When it comes to our health, we need to work together to protect our families, friends and neighbors,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen.

In addition, ten percent of total tests were positive among labs that report both negative and positive tests into the state electronic reporting system.

RELATED: Curve in Context: Lowest daily coronavirus case increase in a week, 21 more deaths

On Wednesday, North Carolina coronavirus task force officials reported the state's number of tests per day is up as well, from 8,000 to more than 12,000 completed tests per day on average. The announcement came during the same press conference Gov. Roy Cooper announced North Carolina would begin Phase 2 of its reopening plan on Friday, May 8.

RELATED: What you should know about North Carolina’s Safer-at-Home Phase 2 Reopening plan


NCDHHS epidemiologists are analyzing the data to determine if there were any significant contributing factors. Additional data is posted on the NC COVID-19 Dashboard.

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

RELATED: Restaurant guidelines to protect customers, workers from COVID-19 released in preparation Phase 2 reopening

RELATED: CrossFit gym fights to open as Phase 2 begins in North Carolina

RELATED: Large-scale coronavirus vaccine testing program aims to meet year-end goal, report

RELATED: CDC admits confusion on website about virus transmission from surfaces