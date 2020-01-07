Coronavirus in North Carolina: State plans to test all nursing home residents and staff

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1, 2020

News to note:

Governor Roy Cooper will give an economic development announcement at 11:30 and a coronavirus update at 3 p.m. His office said he will not have an announcement regarding the plan for reopening schools. We will live-stream both press briefings in this blog.

NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen announced Tuesday the state has plans to test all nursing home workers and residents for the coronavirus over the next two months. Cohen said a partnership with CVS Omnicare will provide one-time COVID-19 tests to about 36,000 residents and 25,000 staff in more than 400 nursing homes across the state.

