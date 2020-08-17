COVID-19 Blog: North Carolina sees decrease in number of coronavirus daily testing

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

MONDAY, AUGUST 17, 2020

12:30 p.m. – NCDHHS releases latest coronavirus numbers

STATE

145,516 LAB-CONFIRMED CASES

1,935,472 COMPLETED TESTS

980 PEOPLE HOSPITALIZED

COUNTIES

ALAMANCE – 2,653 CASES, 42 DEATHS

CASWELL – 203 CASES, 2 DEATHS

CHATHAM – 1,363 CASES, 55 DEATHS

DAVIDSON – 1,886 CASES, 23 DEATHS

DAVIE – 439 CASES, 5 DEATHS

FORSYTH – 5,561 CASES, 56 DEATHS

GUILFORD – 5,974 CASES, 158 DEATHS

MONTGOMERY – 714 CASES, 16 DEATHS

RANDOLPH – 2,256 CASES, 39 DEATHS

ROCKINGHAM – 594 CASES, 6 DEATHS

STOKES – 303 CASES, 3 DEATHS

SURRY – 1,007 CASES, 10 DEATHS

WILKES – 914 CASES, 18 DEATHS

YADKIN – 565 CASES, 6 DEATHS

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.