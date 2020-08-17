COVID-19 Blog: North Carolina sees decrease in number of coronavirus daily testing

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.
MONDAY, AUGUST 17, 2020
12:30 p.m. – NCDHHS releases latest coronavirus numbers
STATE
- 145,516 LAB-CONFIRMED CASES
- 1,935,472 COMPLETED TESTS
- 980 PEOPLE HOSPITALIZED
COUNTIES
- ALAMANCE – 2,653 CASES, 42 DEATHS
- CASWELL – 203 CASES, 2 DEATHS
- CHATHAM – 1,363 CASES, 55 DEATHS
- DAVIDSON – 1,886 CASES, 23 DEATHS
- DAVIE – 439 CASES, 5 DEATHS
- FORSYTH – 5,561 CASES, 56 DEATHS
- GUILFORD – 5,974 CASES, 158 DEATHS
- MONTGOMERY – 714 CASES, 16 DEATHS
- RANDOLPH – 2,256 CASES, 39 DEATHS
- ROCKINGHAM – 594 CASES, 6 DEATHS
- STOKES – 303 CASES, 3 DEATHS
- SURRY – 1,007 CASES, 10 DEATHS
- WILKES – 914 CASES, 18 DEATHS
- YADKIN – 565 CASES, 6 DEATHS
FACTS NOT FEAR
Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.
WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT
It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.
For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS
NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE
The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.
You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 for the latest.