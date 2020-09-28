COVID-19 Blog: Two Triad schools go back to remote-learning on Monday due to coronavirus cases

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2020

Two Triad schools close due to COVID-19 cases:

Two Rockingham County middle schools will transition back to remote learning on Monday. District officials said Reidsville Middle School and Holmes Middle School are both closed until Oct. 11 due to COVID-19 cases. District officials haven't said if the cases are from students or teachers, but principals for both schools said those who were exposed have been notified. K-8 students in Rockingham County just went back to in-person learning last Monday. The closure only affects Reidsville Middle and Holmes Middle.

The latest on COVID-19 in North Carolina:

New COVID-19 cases in North Carolina dropped Sunday to more than 1,200 cases. This brings the statewide total to more than 207,000 confirmed cases. That number includes at least 176,000 presumed recoveries. North Carolina hospitalization numbers remain stable with at least 917 people in statewide hospitals as of Sunday. The percent positive is staying near the state's goal line of 5%. 5.1% of tests conducted Friday were positive.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

